New evidence that Angelina Jolie (46) and this famous singer (31) are in a relationship after all?



Is Angelina Jolie having an affair with Abel Tesfaye, best known as a hit weekend singer? Rumors have been circulating about it since last summer and fans now believe they have found new evidence to confirm the love between the two.

Jolie and Tesfaye have been seen together several times since last summer. They have been seen twice in the same Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. According to one insider, it was about dates, according to another they were working dates because Tesfaye will have acting ambitions.

However, rumors and gossip about their possible relationship continued to emerge. Some are even really convinced that Julie and Tesfaye have a passion for each other.

Fans of the singer also believe they have found a clear hint of Tesfaye’s new album, Alba FM. in the number here we go again Sing the following songs:My new girlfriend is a movie star“(“My new girlfriend is a movie star“).

However, an insider can report to American rumor site Hollywood Life that the two are not having an affair. “The magic of Angelina Abel. They often have deep conversations and share the same feelingsThe source said.

“He has an excellent friendly and working relationship with her and has also met her children. Even though their bond is growing stronger, it would be too early to say the two are in a full relationship as Angelina wants to focus more on her family right now.“.