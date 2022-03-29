New Evolution gym closed via Nole in Turin | Piero della Francesca Center | Subscribers fail to get refund

From 11 February 2022 the New Evolution gym in via Nole 49 / C, inside the Piero della Francesca complex in Turin, suddenly closed its doors. Some customers of the approximately 80 who had paid for the season ticket filed a complaint at the Pozzo Strada carabinieri barracks in Corso Brunelleschi. According to their account, the business would continue to make subscriptions, even through the Groupon circuit, until the week before closing. At the moment the telephone number of the business is ‘off or unreachable’ so it is impossible for us to contact those responsible. The Army soldiers themselves are looking for them. Outside the activity there is also a ticket posted which says that the locations of the resumption of the activity would be communicated by February 16 “subject to the conditions of the season ticket”.

The story was also reported to the magazine Altroconsumo. “In practice – writes a user – the management has decided to ‘temporarily’ suspend all activities and all subscribers have been notified that the gym intended to accredit the remaining subscriptions at another location, however, without ample notice and not even without a explicit consent. However, by phoning the office where I was told (via Whatsapp) that the transfer will take place, I discovered that this office has never made agreements with the aforementioned gym and they require an additional minimum registration of three months (€ 270 ) plus the annual fee “.