new exams to establish the path of cure- Corriere.it

On Tuesday, Fedez was hospitalized and operated on at San Raffaele, the hospital he had supported with a fundraiser during the first phase of the Covid epidemic. His wife Chiara Ferragni assisted him in the ward

It will be an important day, he announced on social media. It was Monday evening, a few hours after the video, in which – visibly moved, with the red eyes, the broken voice – had announced that he had health problems. Fedez was on Tuesday hospitalized and operated on at the San Raffaele hospital in Milanthe same health center that together with his wife Chiara Ferragni had supported during the first wave of Covid: there was their signature on the fundraising for the emergency intensive care set up in the early stages of the pandemic. That bond of help and trust has never been broken. Undergoing surgery, the next few days will be essential to accurately define the clinical picture. The singer, TV presenter and influencer still awaiting some exam results that will be crucial to establish the path of treatment. In the ward of via Olgettina, to accompany and assist Fedez in the path against the disease, there is also his wife.

The announcement on social media After days of silence on social media, following the first announcement of a health problem, the rapper had returned to tell himself in a story on Instagram: I wanted to thank all the people who wrote to me in these days sending so much positivity – wrote Fedez – . Thanks to my wife who always by my side day and night, thanks to my family and friends who went out of their way to keep morale high. Thanks to our two stars who manage to create magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this. Fedez spoke days ago about a health problem that involves an important path. He did not specify what disease it was, but it was clear immediately that the matter was serious: I make this video to exorcise in the hope that it will be good for me too – he said – Unfortunately I was found a health problem but fortunately it was found with great timing, which involves an important path, a path that I also feel I can tell.

The previous Three years ago the 32-year-old Milanese singer had told his followers about his health problems. In an interview he explained that he was found to have demyelination which in some cases can lead to multiple sclerosis. A diagnosis from which he had started to improve himself and choose my battles. Now, the most important battle: I am ready to face this new adventure that life has presented to me. Hope to be able to give you positive updates soon.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link