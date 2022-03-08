New executive order ends almost all pandemic mandates

As of this Thursday, it will not be mandatory to wear masks outdoors or indoors -except in health facilities-, nor will the capacity be limited and the screening or corroboration of vaccination will end, by provision of an executive order of the governor Peter Pierluisi that relaxes almost all measures against COVID-19.

Despite the relaxation of restrictions, the chief executive emphasized yesterday that the pandemic is not over. For this reason, he stressed, he will keep intact the executive order that declared a state of emergency due to the virus, which will allow him to make immediate changes if necessary.

In addition, the new decree on COVID-19 -which at the close of this edition had not been published- must be complemented with an administrative order that the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, plans to issue today, who, together with the governor, announced yesterday the changes in press conference.

The new guidelines will come into force this Thursday, March 10, through executive order OE-2022-019.

“As you know, the statistics of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations have dropped considerably and we can already say that our health system is not compromised, that the level of infections is controlled and our level of vaccination continues to be the best in the American nation. ”said the governor.

In addition, the new guideline nullifies the vaccination mandates that have been in force for months, and it will be the Department of Health that will establish the regulations to be followed by administrative order. However, initiatives to promote immunization against COVID-19 remain intact, such as clinics and campaigns so that more people get vaccinated.

“It is important to clarify that the pandemic is not over. We are taking a step forward due to the large number of patients that we have managed to vaccinate in Puerto Rico”said the Secretary of Health.

Yesterday, according to data from that agency, one death was reported and there were 65 hospitalizations for COVID-19, eight of them pediatric. The preliminary positivity rate was 4.28% in the afternoon, the figure is below the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts on the island recommend 3%.

Severity versus positivity

“It is important that positivity, at this time, is not paramount. Severity is paramount because we have medicines and tools for the early phase and the acute phase (of the virus)”highlighted Mellado.

He added that these treatments against COVID-19 can be found in pharmacies or with a doctor. “That gives us the ability to say now we can make a series of relaxations because there are more tools. Vaccination continues to be the prevention tool par excellence. For this reason, the Department of Health is going to continue with its campaigns and its vaccination centers,” said the official.

Regarding masks, the chief executive eliminated the obligation to use them outdoors and indoors, with some exceptions. “Each employer or public or private operator, at their discretion, may implement health measures that they deem necessary, including requiring the use of masks,” Pierluisi stressed.

However, the mandate for the use of masks in health facilities, such as hospitals, emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, health centers, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, as well as in long-term care homes for older adults, remains unchanged.

Pierluisi warned that the Department of Health may require the use of masks in other scenarios as it deems prudent.

For the infectologist Lemuel Martínez, a member of the Scientific Coalition, until the administrative order of Health is produced, “we are in the dark.” “The way we are going to handle (the virus) is changing from executive orders to, then, the Department of Health directing us”he expressed.

The doctor understands that “it will be a transitory period” in which infections with COVID-19 are not expected to skyrocket.

The pediatric Victor Ramos, also a member of the Coalition, expressed concern that businesses completely liberalize the use of masks. “We recommended that asking for tests or vaccination be removed, but that the mask be kept in places with a mixed scenario (with vaccinated and unvaccinated people). I think that now businesses will compete and establish their niche among those who want to be stricter in public health measures,” said the also president of the College of Surgeons.

The decree also eliminates all capacity limitations in public and private spaces, and ends the screening on vaccination or the test requirement in public and private places, such as restaurants, hammocks and community centers. Likewise, it nullifies the requirement to fill out the Traveler Declaration or present Vacu-Id at airports.