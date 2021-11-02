new extraordinary restock on the GameStop website. PS5 Standard is back!

GameStop announced that An extraordinary PlayStation 5 restock is coming to your site, with the welcome return of PS5 Standard Edition. There hadn’t been a restock of the standard console online for several weeks, but only the Digital Edition, so it becomes an opportunity not to be missed. The appointment to mark on the agenda is that of tomorrow, Wednesday 3 November 2021 starting at 16:00.

The occasion is that of the new episode of the live streaming broadcast on Twitch, GameStop TV, which will begin at 4 pm. we remind you to keep an eye on our Telegram channel and activate the notification to be notified as soon as the consoles are available. The link to connect to will be this.

GameStop TV tomorrow’s episode will have as its main topic the launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a title published last weekend and which was a great success!

The broadcast will be conducted as always by the well-known streamer Kafkanya, flanked by Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio. Special guests of the episode will be Renato Franchi Marketing Manager of Panini Comics and the cartoonist Jacopo Paliaga, which will tell us more about Marvel comics and Guardians of the Galaxy.

It will be announced during the episode when orders for PlayStation 5 will be opened on the GameStop site. For the occasion, a PS5 Standard Edition bundle will be made available starting from € 729.98 which includes a second DualSense controller, games, 4K Blu Ray movies and accessories of your choice.

