New faces! “Bolillo” Gómez summoned 25 players for the Honduran microcycle in Siguatepeque

2022-03-09

The technician of the Honduran national team, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, summoned 25 local players for a work microcycle from March 14 to 17 in Siguatepeque with a view to closing the Concacaf octagonal.

In this list are Carlos Argueta of life and roger sander of Life, Christian Sacaza and selvin guevara of Honduras Progress, Gerson Chavez of Real Spain and Jonathan Nunez of Motagua, who received their first call to the absolute “H”.

Another one who will also sweat the Bicolor shirt for the first time will be Marvin “The Arrow” Bernárdez of Life.

In attack, Bolillo summoned Yeison Mejia, Angel Tejeda, Edwin Solano already Junior Footman.

The National Team will have to face the qualifying games against Panama, Mexico and the United States on March 24, 27 and 30 respectively.