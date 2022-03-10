New faces! “Bolillo” Gómez summoned 25 players for the Honduran microcycle in Siguatepeque

2022-03-09
The technician of the Honduran national team, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, summoned 25 local players for a work microcycle from March 14 to 17 in Siguatepeque with a view to closing the Concacaf octagonal.
In this list are Carlos Argueta of life and roger sander of Life, Christian Sacaza and selvin guevara of Honduras Progress, Gerson Chavez of Real Spain and Jonathan Nunez of Motagua, who received their first call to the absolute “H”.
Another one who will also sweat the Bicolor shirt for the first time will be Marvin “The Arrow” Bernárdez of Life.
In attack, Bolillo summoned Yeison Mejia, Angel Tejeda, Edwin Solano already Junior Footman.
The National Team will have to face the qualifying games against Panama, Mexico and the United States on March 24, 27 and 30 respectively.
Honduras reaches this end of the qualifying rounds without hope of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022, but with the obligation to add to not continue plummeting in the FIFA ranking. Watch Concacaf Qualifying Table
The Colombian coach in recent days began club visits to talk with the coaches and start fine-tuning details for the 2026 process.
THE LIST OF CALLS
GOALKEEPERS
Luis Lopez (Real Spain)
Edrick Menjivar (Olimpia)
Roberto Lopez (Life)
DEFENSES
Denil Maldonado (Motagua)
Franklin Flores (Royal Spain)
Marcelo Santos (Motagua)
Allans Vargas (Marathon)
Getsel Montes (Real Spain)
Marcelo Pereira (Motagua)
Wesly Decas (Motagua)
Carlos Argueta (Life)
MIDFIELDERS
Juan Delgado (Motagua)
Edwin Rodriguez (Olympia)
Jorge Alvarez (Olympia)
Roger Sander (Life)
Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progress)
Gerson Chavez (Real Spain)
Marvin Bernárdez (Life)
Jonathan Nunez (Motagua)
Selvin Guevara (Honduras Progress)
Jack-Jean Baptiste (UPNFM)
FORWARDS
Yeison Mejia (Real Spain)
Angel Tejeda (Motagua)
Junior Footman (Real Spain)
Edwin Solano (Marathon)