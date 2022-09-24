New fault takes three generating units of EcoEléctrica out of service

The obstacles in the restoration of electrical service continued this afternoon, Saturday, after three generating units of EcoEléctrica in Peñuelas went out of service.

At the time of publication, LUMA Energy had not specified the number of customers or the sectors that had been affected by the breakdown in the private co-generator. However, the PowerOutage.us portal reported, at about 12:30 pm, that some 856,545 customers were without service throughout Puerto Rico. According to the Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System, at 10:42 am LUMA had reported about 785,000 subscribers without electricity, which would imply that, since then, some 71,000 customers had lost service.

At the moment, the cause of the problem that led to the departure of the three EcoEléctrica units had not been specified. A company spokeswoman said that the breakdown occurred after the third unit of the plant, located in Peñuelas, was turned on.

In the early hours of the morning, a breakdown in transmission line 36900, which runs between EcoEléctrica and Costa Sur, in Guayanilla, had already left 140,000 subscribers without electricity. The interruption occurred after, five days after Hurricane Fiona, the electrical system managed to energize more than 50% of the population for the first time.

According to LUMA Energy, last night 823,000 of the 1,468,223 clients of the network were energized, the equivalent of 56%. Based on the number of subscribers without power reported by PowerOutage.us, currently some 611,000 customers would have service, or just under 42%.