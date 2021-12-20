new fears for Omicron- Corriere.it

The European stock exchanges open sharply, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus – with contagions on the rise in much of Europe – returns to scare the stock markets. In part, the losses are amplified, however, by the low volume of trading due to the approach of the next Christmas and year-end holidays. In the wake of fears for the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and for the health restrictions put in place to contain the infections, minus signs are appearing on the stock market: the Dax in Frankfurt drops 2.1%, while the Cac40 loses almost the 2% and the Ftse 100 fell by 1.6%. In Milan, Piazza Affari, the strong sales immediately sent the index into red: the Ftse Mib marks -2.2% at 26,039 points.

Here, the real-time share prices and changes in the main world lists.

The reasons for the declines in the stock market The Omicron variant of the coronavirus returns to fear on the markets with the possible restrictions on social (and economic) activity to contain the infections: the negative effects on the economic recovery scare the stock markets. Central bank decisions are also in the spotlight, with the Fed not entirely convincing investors.



Piazza Affari: the best and worst stocks on the Milan list Strong sales are also starting in Piazza Affari due to concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the health restrictions put in place to contain the infections.

Oil stocks were bad (-3.35% Saipem, -3% Eni and -2.66% Tenaris) with oil falling sharply thanks to fears of a weakening in demand thanks to the restrictions dictated by the advance of the omicron variant. The WTI contract which yields about 3.5% in the area of ​​68.5 dollars a barrel.

Among the big players in trouble Stellantis at -2.95% under 16 euros. About -3% also for Exor and Moncler, Cnh (-2.6%), Ferrari (-1.9%), Pirelli (-3%).

Sales also in the banking sector with Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit both at -2.3%. Mps has lifted the veil on the new industrial plan which provides for a 2.5 billion euro capital increase. Among the banks, Bpm (-3.5%), Mps (-2.7%), Bper (-2.3%), Carige (-1.3%) banks are down.

Prysmian (-1.77%) over the weekend announced two new projects in the USA with a total value of 900 million dollars.

At the bottom of the list Mediobanca (-3.5%) and Leonardo (-3.4%). The only stocks to rise are Diasorin (+ 1.5%), with profit taking after Friday’s slide with the new business plan and Inwit (+ 0.2%).

The trend of the spread between BTP and Bund In Piazza Affari the banks and cars weigh. The spread between BTP and Bund drops to 129 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 0.897%. Here, the trend of the spread in real time.

Hong Hong stock market closes -1.93% with real estate plummet The Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed the session with heavy losses in the wake of the Omicron variant, due to the halt to Joe Biden’s US economic recovery plan on which Democratic Senator Joe Manchin anticipated his contrariet and due to the collapse of the sector’s securities real estate: the Hang Seng index lost 1.93%, to 22,744.86 points. Kaisa (-14.23%) returned to trading after the non-payment of a 400 million dollar bond; Evergrande (-9.88%) saw an attempt to make it private fail; Shimao (-8.59%) agreed to sell shares in a real estate development plan in Hong Kong, recording capital gains.

The Asian stock exchanges all closed lower in the first session of the week. It did not help that the Chinese Central Bank decided to cut its loan prime rate, which many investors have interpreted as a necessary measure to stem a larger-than-expected economic slowdown. At the end of trading, Shanghai lost 1.07% to 3,593.60 points and Shenzhen left 1.41% on the field at 8,086.85 points. Hong Kong was also down, where the Hang Seng index lost 1.85% to 22,764 points. As for the other Asian markets, Seoul lost 1.81% to 2,963 points.

Source link