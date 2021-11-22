New Ferrari Daytona SP3 at Mugello, the first lap of the track is thrilling – Corriere.it

The new “Icon” escorted by the 330 P3 and P4 that dominated the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona: “A timeless ride” defined by the Maranello company

They were there, all together: the past and the present. The Ferrari 330 P3 and P4 – those of the extraordinary 1967 hat-trick at the 24 Hours of Daytona, those of the counter-overtaking to Ford who, in the years immediately preceding, had dominated the prototype world championships – and she, the Daytona SP3, the latest born in Ferrari, the third ” icon »of the Prancing Horse after SP1 and SP2 Monza.

They were there, all together, to show themselves at Mugello, less than 24 hours after the official launch, on the day of the announcement that, in 2022, the Ferrari World Finals will return to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack from 26 to 31 October, 23 years after the first (and only) time.

They were there, all together: the most sought after, the most photographed waiting to see them on the runway in the parade, one after the other, in a sort of handover, of timelapse between 1967 and 2021. “A timeless ride” chirped the Maranello company on its social channels, posting some pictures of the catwalk made by Daytona SP3, followed, like a bodyguard – almost to protect her – by the two… sisters of the 1960s: «Today you have been able to admire our past, our present and our future. And this is all from the 2021 World Finals ». The history of the Daytona SP3, on the other hand, has just begun …

