New FIA president, here are all the hypercars of Mohammed ben Sulayem

He is sixty years old, he comes from the Emirates, but above all he is the new president of the FIA: Mohammed ben Sulayem takes over from the Frenchman Jean Todt to get behind the wheel of what is the main world institution of four wheels. Former rally driver, winner of 61 international events from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, the new head of the Federation has 14 Middle East Rally Championship titles on his board and, after his retirement from racing, has held various public offices around the world of motoring: he was president of the Automobile Touring Club of the Arab Emirates as well as vice-president of the FIA ​​since 2008, but also the first Arab to be elected to the Fia World Motorsport Council. Net of his competitive and professional past, Mohammed ben Sulayem is above all a car enthusiast: according to some in his personal collection there are even hundreds of more or less prestigious cars, including some of the most exotic and refined supercars of the last thirty years. So let’s open the garage door of the Sulayem house, to take a look at the most interesting, rare and expensive models with which the new FIA president has been seen roaming the streets of Dubai.