New Fiat 500 X: a restyling in 2022 and then … – News

From 2022 the Fiat 500x will have a slightly different look from the current one. This is because its contents will be updated from a mechanical and aesthetic point of view to keep up with increasingly fierce competitors.

News for the design of the logos, for the grille, but also for the architecture of the optical groups while under the hood should arrive an unprecedented hybrid version, which will be different from that of the Jeep cousin.

But let’s go in order and start by analyzing the spyware published by Gabetz Spy Unit on Facebook by Walter Vayr. First of all, the car does not change in terms of general construction, therefore the small-wide platform has been confirmed, but starting from July 2022 the 500x MY 2023 will approach the electric Fiat 500 in some stylistic choices, thus translating some of the new ones into family feeling. traits that they liked about the new “baby” of the Lingotto.

ANDThe restyling of the Fiat 500x is now ready for its debut. A very successful model, especially in Italy, that the top management of Stellantis have decided to update by introducing a series of improvements and innovations that we have already seen in part on the “different twin” Jeep Renegade, with which the 500 SUV shares mechanics and technical platform.

S.The rumors, in fact, that the engine to be electrified will be the 1.5 Firefly turbo petrol thanks to the arrival of a 48v wiring diagram that will allow a super-alternator to offer a bit of thrust during acceleration but above all to turn off the engine when not necessary by exploiting the kinetic energy accumulated by the car without consuming a drop of fuel and without giving up any service, given that the car’s electrical network is able to keep all the safety elements active, from the brakes to the headlights passing through the power steering.

Small big news will also affect the interiors with the arrival of the display that debuted on the 500 and then arrived on almost all the Stellantis projects on the FCA side with a lot of connection to the outside and features previously unpublished for this model. There will also be an update regarding the level 2 driving aid systems: the distance radar in the lower part of the bumper is clearly visible, confirming the arrival of this safety and comfort technology. The list price with the same options and equipment should remain in line with that of the past.

A restyling that introduces very interesting elements but which actually acts as a prelude to what will be seen in the course of 2023, namely the launch of a new generation of 500x and – presumably – of Renegade based on the (PSA) eCMP platform: a common destiny to that of Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka and other products signed DS and Citroen which in recent years have become uniform under the French multi-energy platform designed to create petrol, diesel and full-electric models on the same assembly line (50 kWh of battery with more than 320 km of autonomy). But it is still too early to talk about this new generation Fiat 500x. We will know more in 2023 …