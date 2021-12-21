New Fiat 500X hybrid 2022: engines and preview photos

What could be Fiat’s most important novelty for 2022 will make its debut by the spring. We are talking about the second and important restyling of the Fiat 500X which will also bring hybrid technology to the car. Not a Toyota / Lexus-style full hybrid engine, nor a plug-in hybrid variant. 1.5 T4 Firefly equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The rear of the new Fiat 500X with the area where the Hybrid writing will be present, camouflaged with adhesive tape

This will not, however, be the only novelty. There is also a aesthetic facelift of the car. The images used in the article were taken from the YouTube video of the Matteo Volpe (Stellantis) channel. We insert below the link to the movie.

Aesthetically we will see optical groups with design taken from the 500e. Full LED technology headlights also return to the new Fiat 500X.

Also outside will debut the new logo 500X at the front, while there will be the word FIAT, in large letters, on the tailgate.

Inside there could be slight adjustments to the dashboard, to the infotainment system. There may also be an implementation of security systems, the well-known ADAS.

Returning to the engines, the new 1.5-liter should be offered in the 130 and 160 hp power steps. The micro hybrid technology will make it possible to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by around 10% compared to the old versions 1.0 T3 with 120 HP and 1.3 T4 with 150 HP.

Probably the same engines could also arrive in preview on the cousin Jeep Renegade, which is also expected to be restyled in 2022. Furthermore, the Fiat Tipo could adopt the 1.5 only in the 130 bhp variant.

The deliveries of the Fiat 500X my 2023 should start by the end of the summer. With this restyling, the career of the Italian crossover, which will still be without 4 × 4 versions, should be extended until the end of 2024. Subsequently it will be necessary to understand if the car will be renewed or if the 500 “sub-brand” will be limited to the Fiat 500e only. Stellantis’ future plans could make Fiat change course, giving more space to other crossovers deriving from French products or the Centoventi concept. We will keep you posted.