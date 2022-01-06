New Fiat 500X restyling and Tipo Cross sw, official photos

Here finally official images two of the most important innovations that Fiat will launch in 2022. Let’s talk about the restyling of the Fiat 500X and the Cross station wagon version of the Tipo. Two previews that will be officially presented by the beginning of spring (March / April) and which will be on sale approximately from June.

The restyling of the 500X crossover is the second of the model’s career. This facelift will serve to extend the model’s career until the end of 2024, when the car will be replaced by the new generation or by a new B / C segment model, including electric.

The Images used in the article were taken from Alessandro Volpe’s Youtube channel. Below we insert the links of the two videos from which we took the photos:

There new 500X the front has been retouched with a style similar to the 500 electric. New optical groups have been introduced in which full LED technology returns. The mask has been revised with the new model lettering. At the rear, the Fiat lettering in large letters now stands out. Here too some details have been revised. New body colors may also arrive. To be understood even if the interior will be revised, the introduction of the new one possible digital instrumentation.

We will also have new ones engines with technology micro hybrid. We await confirmation, but the 1.5 T4 MHEV with 48V system should arrive in the power steps of 130 and 160 HP.

CROSS SW TYPE

It was missing in the range of the Fiat Tipo the Cross version for the family. A highly requested product that many houses already offer in the price list. In fact, there are many raised wagons on the market, from the premium brands Audi (the A4 and A6 allroad) and the Mercedes (C and E Allterrain), but also the Skoda Octavia Scout and the Ford Focus Active.

The Type Cross SW then comes rise of 25-20 mm compared to the traditional family and gains a more “adventurous” look.

Also on the Guy the technology will debut micro hybrid, probably with the 130 HP 1.5 T4. The new Fiat products will be available by the beginning of the summer. We will communicate later dates and other official information. Stay tuned for more updates. Also consult our social networks.