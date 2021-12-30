New Fiat Campagnola: features, design, engines

Among the many models that could return in the range of Fiat, it is debated whether a new Fiat Campagnola can find space. After all we are talking about a famous off-road vehicle produced from the 50s until 1987 which, in a car market like the current one, if it returned in a modern version would certainly make its figure.

Here’s what a new Fiat Campagnola would look like

About this model, here we show you a new render made by the architect and designer Tommaso D’Amico who tried to hypothesize what a new Fiat Campagnola would look like. The model of Fiat had compact dimensions of less than 4 meters which therefore in a market like today’s would make this vehicle a direct competitor of Suzuki Jimny.

The images show a vehicle that certainly could be appreciated by those looking for a model with these characteristics. At the moment it honestly seems difficult to think that the main Italian car manufacturer could decide to launch a car of this type on the market. In fact, the group’s plans seem different Stellantis to relaunch the prices of the Turin house.

For example, there is talk of two new cars in the B segment of the market that has been orphaned for too many years a Fiat car. In particular, there are rumors of one new Fiat Panda and the return of Fiat Punto. In any case, the idea of ​​a new Fiat Campagnola does not seem to be so absurd.

The car could roll back up STLA Small platform and have petrol engines, hybrids and even an all-electric version.

We will therefore see in the 2022 what the business plan of Stellantis and if, among the many cars that are planned for the next decade, there is also room for a model with these characteristics.