New Fiat Campagnola, the legendary Italian off-road is back?

There Fiat Campagnola it was the famous Italian off-road vehicle produced by the Turin brand between the years 1951 and 1987. The car was 3.78 meters long, 194 cm high and 1.6 meters wide, with a minimum height from the ground of 27 cm. The step was 2.3 meters. Over time, the car was powered by petrol and diesel units with power between 40 and 64 HP.

Today the car, depending on the version, has interesting prices on the market that go up to over 20 thousand euros for better preserved versions. The Italian off-road vehicle no longer had a replica in the 90s and 2000s, with the exception of the‘Iveco Massif which, however, has lost the characteristics of a small 4 × 4, becoming a vehicle with important proportions.

To date the small off-road vehicle market represents a rather small niche in sales. The only real model with these characteristics left in the price list, which can be registered, however, only as a truck, remains the Suzuki Jimny (we are talking about cars less than 4 meters in length). For the rest, the market has converted to crossovers that have lost over time the prerogatives of off-road and spartanity to the advantage of options and driving comfort.

He might come back for sale a small Italian off-road vehicle heir to the Fiat Campagnola? Difficult to say today, indeed the most probable hypothesis is that a vehicle with these characteristics will not be proposed again.

In any case, it seemed only right to show you the nice render of the Italian designer in this article Tommaso D’Amico. We took pictures of the car from his Youtube channel:

The Fiat Campagnola could be back by the end of the current decade. Based on a CMP platform, the car could be offered in plug-in hybrid or electric versions.

Regarding the rechargeable hybrid, the new Fiat Campagnola could adopt a 1.2-liter PureTech naturally aspirated engine of around 80 HP combined with a 40-50 HP electric unit on the rear axle, with 4 × 4 drive. 6-7 kWh batteries could allow 25-30 km of autonomy with zero emissions. Differently the electric it could include two small motors of 70-80 HP each, one per axle and 45-50 kWh of batteries for over 300 km of autonomy.

Dimensions around 4 meters, 4 comfortable seats and 300-liter boot. Pure madness? Of course, yes, but you never know that Stellantis, with a view to relaunching Fiat, can offer a small 4 × 4 in memory of the past.