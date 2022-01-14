New Fiat Multipla: new suv based on Fiat Fastback?

There Fiat Multipla in a modern key, could it return as an SUV thanks to Stellantis? Difficult to say, indeed we believe that the new generation of the spacious 6-seater minivan will not return. A real shame because relaunching this “strange” type of car, with 6 practical seats on board, arranged in two rows, in the form of suv, could be a key to the success of the brand.

What is certain is that in the event that this idea reaches the upper floors of the new automotive group, there is a need for a designer who knows how to reconcile the needs of space with the external lines. You will have to avoid turning out that very practical car, but not exactly splendid from an aesthetic point of view, as that 1998 release was considered.

Here is an idea of ​​a more modern Fiat Multipla, conceived by Brazilian designer Jonathan Machado. It is an imaginary rendering, created starting from the 1998 Multipla, revised with the lines of the Fiat Fastback concept. Below is the link taken from CARWP Youtube channel by Jonathan Machado, from which we took pictures of the article.

There Fiat Multipla Fastback (invented name we give to this project), it has a nose with a huge front air intake and extra-large headlights on the sides. Present the typical step of the bodywork that gives towards the large front glass.

The roof rails are also huge, a sign of a car that aims at the crossover segment. A look from an adventurous car is also given by the plastic wheel arches, in contrast with the color of the bodywork. On the back we see a line of the bodywork cut, with new lights and a profile that honestly seems practical, but not very graceful.

In terms of engines, the car could adopt the platform of the Jeep Renegade and fit 1.3 Firefly engines, with plug-in hybrid technology to make it “green”. Powers of 190 and 240 HP, electric range of about 45 km. Length of approx 415-420 cm.

As a line what do you think. Do you think the Fiat Multipla Fastback can be more or less pretty than its ancestor? Let us know on social networks, share the article. We have published these photos just to create some discussion on the Multipla, a practical and comfortable car, unfortunately never too popular for its line.