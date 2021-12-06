New Fiat Panda 2022: is this the official photo?

We now publish the photo of the new one Fiat Panda 2022. This is the image we didn’t explicitly put in last week’s article.

The photo of the new panda leaked online: truth or fiction for the purpose of clicking?

Now we found it by taking a screenshot of the blogger’s video Matteo Volpe, also owner of the authoritative site Passione Auto Italiane who had already shown the photo to following link. Here are also the considerations of Mr. Volpe.

Why would Spoticar show such an image if there was nothing truthful under it? Just to click, or we will assist, in 2022, to a real renewal of the product? Will the Fiat Panda 2022 therefore arrive in earnest with a major restyling?

So many questions to which only Fiat and Stellantis will be able to give an official answer. So we write it and we repeat it, the news (basically comments to the photo) that we report in this article are to be taken with a grain of salt (always better to write it, since someone who does not read the texts then writes on social networks that we spread false news !! ).

The new Fiat Panda 2022, or rather the restyling of the Italian subcompact, could bring the car as a dowry the new logo in large letters, replacing the emblem with a red background. Other unpublished details could affect the bumpers and front light groups. There may also be new exterior colors and alloy wheels with a new design.

Inside we could witness the arrival of digital equipment and some implementation at the technological and ADAS level. All these innovations will contribute to giving a general refresh to the model (it is the best-selling car in Italy) that will carry it to the end of its career. The current generation of the Panda should retire around 2024, when the new model, larger and also electric, is expected.

The arrival of a high-performance version of the Fiat Panda seems somewhat unlikely. the much coveted variant called 100 HP, equipped with the 1.0 T3 Firefly 101 hp, it seems difficult to propose to date. However, it could arrive in a limited edition list or as a pearl to be branded with the Abarth Scorpion logo.

We will see in the coming months what news there will be for the Fiat Panda. Keep following us.