New Fiat Panda 2024: first photos and info on the new model

How will the fourth generation of the Fiat Panda? We still do not know, it will still be a crucial model for the brand given that the car has been the best-selling car in Italy for years and also performs well in several European countries. A fundamental car therefore for the future of Fiat. A car that will have to combine in one product only qualities such as economy, progress and practicality.

So still Stellantis he did not unbutton himself on what will be the new Fiat Panda. The wait will still be quite long. The new generation could only arrive in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile a restyling in mid-2022 it might give a different look and some more valuable content to the current version.

The new Fiat panda will most likely have a look that will be inspired by the Centoventi concept, presented in 2019. We will have a general growth of the model which should reach touch 390 cm, becoming more of a segment B product than of A.

In this way you will have a more practical car, with greater roominess on board, more space for suitcases and also for batteries. This is because the new Fiat Panda will be electric. However, hybrid engines will probably also remain in the range, at least in an initial career period, with units mild-hybrid in pole position.

The new electric Fiat Panda could be offered in two or three engine variants with powers between 80 and 115 hp. The batteries may have a capacity of 40 and 55 kWh in two distinct steps with autonomies that will be respectively of 350 and 450 km.

The solution of additional battery modules seems to have been shelved. The new Panda could give birth to one family of cars for the years to come, with a longer version and a B segment crossover. However we will talk about it again as soon as Stellantis gives some more information.