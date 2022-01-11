New Fiat Panda, 500 and Punto: features, design, news

During an interesting interview given to AutoExpress, the number one of Fiat, the CEO Oliver Francois, anticipated what will happen in the future with the range of the main Italian car manufacturer. Francois reiterated that in the next few years his company will unveil important news.

Fiat: first previews by Oliver Francois

As for Fiat’s future cars, Francois said he will focus on tradition and therefore launch cars of lengths ranging from 370 cm to 430 cm. In short, it will be city cars, utility cars, compact SUVs and medium SUVs. In short, there will be no revolutionary segment shifts for the Turin manufacturer. However, what will be important for the Fiat boss is that the new cars are immediately recognizable as the Italian manufacturer’s car without having to go and look at their logo.

Obviously, it will also be essential that these cars arrive making the most of the synergies with other brands of the group Stellantis in order to reduce costs and make these cars particularly convenient for future customers. These will be innovative vehicles which, however, will be linked to the history and tradition of Fiat through the use of established names. We talk of 500 and Panda but there is also talk of the possible return of Punto.

Francois does not rule out the possibility of brushing up on the name of Fiat Punto for one of the future models, without however considering what kind of car it will be. The possibility of bringing the badge back to the market is not excluded either “One” which has been missing in Europe for some decades now. Of course all of these cars will also have a version Abarth. Most likely, next March 1st we will have clearer ideas about what will happen in the Fiat range in the next few years but in any case Francois has already revealed the first clues with this interview.