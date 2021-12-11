New Fiat Panda: to dominate in the B segment

The new Fiat Panda, which will arrive in the next few years, will be very different from the car we all know and which is so popular especially in Italy, where for years it has been the best-selling car ever in the country due to a very good quality / price ratio. Despite the excellent results so far collected by the utilitarian of Fiat, in 2022 the Turin manufacturer will announce important innovations for this model.

Domination of segment B will be the future objective of the new Fiat Panda

In fact it has already been confirmed that the new Fiat Panda it will move from segment to segment A to segment B of the market. In the A segment, therefore, Fiat will remain alone and only with the electric Fiat 500. The new Fiat Panda that will increase in size wants to become what the Fiat 500 is in the A segment and that is the absolute dominatrix in Europe. In order to achieve this ambitious result it will be necessary a total revolution.

The new Fiat Panda will in fact increase in size and change a lot in design compared to the current model to embrace some stylistic ideas that emerged with the Fiat Centoventi concept car. The car will also become fully electric although some hybrid and petrol versions may also arrive on the market initially. In fact, Fiat will only become fully electric from the start from 2030.

For this future car of Fiat the STLA Small platform will be used, which is well suited to electric cars, but also to hybrids and petrol ones. This car will be the leader of what promises to be a sort of new course for Fiat with the launch of numerous models with which Fiat will not only excel in Europe, but as it has also said Carlos Tavares, he will also try to have his say in other continents.

In particular, some of the new models would lend themselves well to being sold in the United States as well. As for the new Fiat Panda, the car could fill a big gap in the range of Fiat who in this way would checkmate his main opponents.

So we will see if the next 1st March, the day in which Stellantis will reveal its plans for the future, we will have important news about this Fiat model destined in any case to make enthusiasts and professionals talk for a long time when it finally makes its debut on the market.

You might be interested in: Fiat Argo: will the compact sedan of the main Italian manufacturer manage to be the best-selling car in Brazil in 2021?