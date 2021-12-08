Yesterday, after a long time, we have returned to talk about the brand Fiat. Unlike Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati, lately the news on the future of the Turin house from the Stellantis group had been very little. He was the number one of Stellantis, the CEO Carlos Tavares to talk about the main car manufacturer in Turin.

New Fiat Punto and Panda: features, design, engines

The head of the automotive group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA he wanted to reassure everyone. Tavares said that in the future many new features will characterize the Fiat range. The executive added that the brand’s future cars will be “exciting”.

This of course was seen by many as a clue as to what they will be like the new Fiat Punto and Panda, two of the cars most eagerly awaited by enthusiasts and professionals about the Italian car brand.

The new Fiat Punto and Panda should therefore return in a completely different guise from what we have been used to until now. The Punto will come back later the farewell of 2018 which was a big mistake for Fiat, leaving the field free to rivals. Panda will move to segment by revolutionizing its appearance and its way of being.

Fiat will continue to exist in the United States

Carlos Tavares he also announced that on March 1st we will finally get to know Stellantis’ industrial plan and therefore we will also know when the new Fiat Punto and Panda will arrive.

In addition to anticipating what Fiat’s future cars will look like, the CEO of Stellantis he also added that the car brand will not say goodbye to the United States and that future cars will be suitable to do well even in that difficult market.

Probably the reference to some SUVs that the Italian company intends to launch in segments C and D of the market. All that remains is to wait and see what exactly will happen and how the Fiat range will transform in the coming years.