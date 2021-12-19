New Fiat Tipo: design, features, future, SUV

When thinking about the future of Fiat many are wondering what will become of the new Fiat Tipo. The car has been well received on the market since it made its surprise return in 2015. Despite this, Sergio Marchionne himself had already doubted several years ago that there would be a second generation.

Will the new Fiat Tipo become an SUV to survive?

This was as the market was already starting to change, more and more SUVs were taking over in the C segment of the market. So making a new Fiat Tipo would have been unprofitable. At the moment we don’t know if with the advent of Stellantis things have changed in the Fiat house. In fact, the managers of the main Italian car manufacturer have so far remained buttoned up on the future innovations that will characterize the range of automobile brand of Turin.

Recently though Carlos Tavares he let himself go saying that many new features will characterize the Fiat range in the future and that its new cars will be capable of “Enthuse”. However, no one has spoken about a new Fiat Tipo at the moment. Currently the latest rumors related to this topic say that Fiat could completely transform the model.

Here are the main hypotheses on the future of Tipo

It is said that the new Fiat Tipo can become a real one SUV. So it would be a little more than the current Cross version. However, the model would maintain the characteristics that have made its fortune.

We are referring in particular to a value for money that is truly unmatched on the market. Still others speculate that there will be an SUV version but that the second generation of the Fiat Tipo will continue to offer anyway a compact sedan and a station wagon.

This could be the right solution to please everyone by continuing to keep a new Fiat Tipo in the range. Of course we can’t even rule out that in the end Fiat choose to cut ties with the past and replace the famous car with a totally different model. Most likely in March we will know the truth about it.