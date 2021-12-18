New Fiat Uno 2023, here is the name of the new suv, will it also be electric and Turbo?

With a view to a rebirth of the brand in the name of tradition, too Fiat could brush up on famous names from the past for a successful future.

There have been many models no longer on the market today that have made the history and success of the brand. We mention a few: 126, 127, Uno, Punto, Croma, etc. Some of these terminologies could be “dusted off” for future brand news.

The first new arrival of the Stellantis era will be a segment B crossover, manufactured in Poland, and designed on the CMP platform. The name chosen for this model could be Fiat Uno, a famous compact produced between the 80s and 90s of the last century.

The images used in the article were taken from the profile Behance by the Brazilian designer Kleber Silva. This is obviously an unofficial render, which shows broadly what could be some aesthetic details of the mini suv. Below is the link to the source:

FIAT UNO, RENDER BY BRAZILIAN DESIGNER KLEBER SILVA

The Fiat Uno, after its glorious past in Europe, has been “transplanted” as an economic model for South America and other emerging markets. The car was produced until 2014 in a total of almost 10 million copies.

Now, also given the growing fashion of suv and crossover, the Fiat Uno name could be dusted off for what could become the brand’s best-selling model in the coming years. That is a city crossover.

The car could be about 420 cm long, with ample space on board for 5 people and a luggage compartment of over 350 liters. In terms of engines, the car will come with petrol engines that could get micro hybrid technology. Possible arrival of the 1.2 PureTech aspirated by about 85 hp and the turbo from 110 hp.

In parallel there will also be the electric version equipped with 136 hp and a 50 kWh battery pack with over 350 km of autonomy. The possibility that a “peppery” version will arrive, to be understood whether with the Fiat brand or the Abarth brand, cannot be ruled out. The car could be called Fiat Uno Turbo and have something like 140-150 HP.

The attack price of the new Fiat Uno could start for just under 20 thousand euros, with deliveries by autumn 2023.