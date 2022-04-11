New fight between Alfredo Adame vs. Latin Lover? The fighter makes it clear

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.04.2022 18:44:15





Latin Loverformer professional wrestler, talked about the play in which share credits with Magaly Chávez, sentimental partner of Alfredo Adameand even though he has hot scenes with her, she doesn’t think this bothers her boyfriendsince he knows the profession.

On the other hand, Víctor Manuel Reséndez, his real namel, was clear and refused to train himself adame for the fight that will hold with Carlos Trejowith whom he has starred in a strong rivalry.

The artist granted an interview for Viva la Alegría and commented on the subject of Magaly Chávez, pointing out that Adame was also an actor and knows how things are. About the tension this can create, He clarified that he is not someone who seeks lawsuitsbut stated that he would defend himself if necessary.

“I don’t like lawsuits but my dad says that you should never leave anyone because at the end of the floor nobody passes […] He is an actor and knows that in novels and in the theater you have to kiss and then you have to kiss, “he said.

The model was questioned about the embarrassing fight who held Alfredo Adame with Carlos Trejo’s lawyerin which the former deputy candidate fell in an ugly way against some chairs.

About this kind of shows, Latin Lover affirmed that he would never lend himself to these things (a fight with Adame), since he has an image to take care of with his family.

“To put together something there, do not count on me because I I’m not ready for thatI am not a figure or a person of scandals, I have a family, I am a grandfather, I am a father, I have my children So I’m not interested in that kind of publicity,” he said.

​