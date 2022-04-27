New film by Ana de Armas, one of the most expensive on Netflix

Cuban actress Ana de Armas announced through her social networks the release on the Netflix streaming platform of her next film, “’The Gray Man’, along with actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

“Meet untraceable agent Dani Miranda. THE GRAY MAN, directed by the Russo brothers, debuts globally on July 22 on Netflix!” the Havanan wrote on her Instagram account.

The Russo brothers (Anthony Russo and Joe Russo) direct the Cuban in one of the most expensive movies on the platform. The plan to adapt Mark Greaney’s novel has been in the making for some time, as has Netflix and the Russos’ intention to create their own cinematic universe.

Following the line of the “Captain America” ​​films, the new film by the Russo brothers will be an espionage thriller. The plot describes the chase between a former CIA agent turned mercenary, played by Gosling, and an old friend of his, who will be Evans. In the middle, will be Ana de Armas.

It will not be the first time that these actors interact. Evans and Ana de Armas have already seen each other in ‘Daggers in the Back’ and will meet again in ‘Ghosted’, while the Cuban and Gosling starred in ‘Blade Runner’.

With a budget of more than 200 million dollars, Netflix adapted the espionage novel “The Gray Man”, written by Mark Greaney. In addition to Ana, the Russos summoned another Netflix favourite, Regé-Jean Page, the long-awaited Duke Simon Basset from the series “The Bridgertons”.

The Cuban will play Dani Miranda, another CIA agent, whose alliance, in principle, is with the character of Chris Evans. “The Invisible Agent,” in Spanish, will first have a premiere on select screens on July 15. A week later, on July 22, it will be his departure on the platform.