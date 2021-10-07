new film coming together with Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton actor, Regé-Jean Page, is the protagonist of a untitled movie for Netflix, with Noah Hawley directed by ei Russo brothers to production.

The Russo Brothers, Ahwley and Jean Page for Netflix: here is the new project

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be the protagonist of a robbery thriller currently untitled that Noah Hawley, Fargo and Legion showrunner, is writing and directing for Netflix. Hawley will also produce the film alongside Anthony And Joe Russo And Mike Larocca by AGBO.

The film, which stems from Hawley’s idea, comes in the wake of collaboration of Page with the Russo brothers on The Gray Man. It’s about the next one $ 200 million action / thriller that the Russos directed for Netflix, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire very much. We are very happy to continue to deliver on this promise by supporting this new film by Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page “Larocca said.

Page became very busy following his successful performance as Simon Bassett, the charming Duke of Hastings, in the first season of Bridgerton. In addition to these projects, Page is also one of the protagonists of the next reboot of Dungeons & Dragons.

Hawley made his directorial debut in 2019 with Lucy in the Sky, a drama with Natalie Portman as an astronaut struggling to readjust to life on Earth after a life-changing space mission. Though the film proved a critical and box office failure, Hawley was hired by Paramount to write and direct a new Star Trek movie.

Netflix hasn’t announced one yet production start date for the thriller of Page, Hawley and the Russos. Meanwhile, the Russos are moving forward with Extraction 2, the sequel to their hit Netflix action movie starring Chris Hemsworth.