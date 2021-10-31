New film for John Woo who returns to direct Joel Kinnaman

John Woo ready to get back behind the camera with a new film. And, for the occasion, he will also find an actor with whom he has already had the opportunity to collaborate.

Silent Night: the new John Woo movie

A bountiful American film market just got even better. Buyers are in high spirits for Silent Night, the first American action film in decades to be directed by the iconic Chinese director John Woo. Joel Kinnaman he will be the protagonist of a film that will tell a strong action story, without a word of dialogue.

What the new film is about

Sources tell a Deadline that history is basic. A normal father heads to the underworld to avenge the death of his young son.

The film is in talks to be financed by Capstone. Basil Iwanyk from John Wick, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri And Lori Tilkin they are producing and Ruzanna Kegeyan of the Capstone is supervising with Joe Gatta. As mentioned, Joel Kinnaman, who has already worked with the director, will be the protagonist. The other castings are in progress.

Loading... Advertisements

The director’s career

The prospect of a return of Woo it’s intriguing. After directing the classics of Hong Kong stylistic action, da A Better Tomorrow And The Killer to Bullet in the Head And Hard Boiled, Woo came to Hollywood and directed action films such as Broken Arrow, Face / Off And Mission: Impossible II. Woo he returned to shoot his films in China after the film Ben Affleck of 2003 Paycheck.

(Source Deadline)