New film with Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddario: news [VIDEO]

Can you keep a secret? film with Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin will star in “Can you keep a secret?”, A new production adaptation of the successful novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella (also author of I Love Shopping).

Actress Alexandra Daddario, in addition to being the protagonist of the film, will also be the author. Next to her the famous Teen Wolf actor, Tyler Hoechlin!

Can You Keep A Secret? it will be produced by BCDF’s Claude Dal Farra, BCDF Pictures’ Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady while the film’s international distributor will be Embankment Films.

Can you keep a secret? release: when the film comes out

The release date of the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella has not yet been announced. Currently, in fact, filming has not yet started but the production of the film is at an early stage. We will therefore have to wait a few more months before we can have a definitive release date for the film. Presumably, however, assuming that filming begins by the fall of 2018, the film will be released by the end of 2019!

Can You Keep a Secret? plot: what the film is about

Can You Keep a Secret will be the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, the author of the other incredible success “I Love Shopping”. Therefore the plot of the film will faithfully reproduce what is the plot of the novel that has won millions of copies.

The protagonist will be Emma Corrigan (played by Daddario) who inexplicably tells all his secrets to a stranger during a very turbulent plane ride. But Emma doesn’t know who that boy is Jack Harper (played by Hoechlin) who is none other than the CEO of his company. What will happen now that Jack knows every little bit of Emma’s gory secret?

Can You Keep a Secret? cast: actors and characters from the film

Currently, only two names are known of the actors who will be part of the cast of Can you keep a secret ?. It is precisely the two protagonists Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin.

Daddario, star of San Andreas and Baywatch, before turning to this film he worked on the comedy available on Netflix “If we knew each other today” and thriller Nomis, still unpublished in Italy.

The name of Tyler Hoechlin, on the other hand, is much better known among lovers of TV series. The actor, in fact, is one of the stars of the teen drama “Teen Wolf”. He also worked in Fifty Shades Freed, Everybody Wants Some and recently worked on George Gallo’s film, Bigger, where he plays one of the pioneers of American fitness who had the merit of discovering Arnold Schwarzenegger.

