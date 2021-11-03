New Fire TV Stick 4K Max discounted for less than 40 euros! Buy it before it runs out

The Fire TV Stick Lite come back on offer. And the new one too Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 support at a super competitive price!

Fire TV Stick 4K Max does not change aesthetically compared to the past but its technical characteristics change including even a 40% more power compared to the classic Fire TV Stick 4K and this thanks to the 1.8GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM.

The new Amazon Fire TV 4K Max now supports streaming4K UHD, HDR and HDR10 +,as well asDolby VisionAndDolby Atmos. A nice step forward compared to the previous generation that will allow those who use it to make the most of the video content. equipped withAlexa voice remotelatest generation, to easily find the content you want, manage smart home devices and much more. There are also four preset buttons that allow you to quickly get to your favorite streaming apps and you can control the power and volume of compatible TVs and soundbars, without the need for an additional remote control.

In addition to this also know that Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max the first streaming media player to offer support for the next generation standard Wi-Fi 6. The new stick uses the chipset Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6, for fast 4K streaming even when using multiple devices connected via Wi-Fi 6.

The discounts on Kindle Paperwhite are also very interesting, in particular the 6 “model, 8 GB now at historical low!

Given these offers, it’s time to buy yourself a Kindle Paperwhite, also to give as a gift!