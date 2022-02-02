New First Aid Allowance: still smoky promises for Nurses, OSS and Healthcare Professionals. AssoCareNews.it

New First Aid Allowance: still smoky promises for Nurses, OSS and Healthcare Professionals. Yet another thanks to those who struggle and fall ill with covid.

New First Aid allowance, yet another joke for health personnel.

The new allowance was announced by Minister Speranza about three months ago but despite the inclusion in the budget, nothing has yet been defined.

The announcement.

The announcement came with great fanfare: 90 million to the emergency room staff (including medical management), of which 27 million to 10,000 doctors and 63 million to nurses, OSS and health professionals.

A good sum, which certainly does not repay the estimated lack of almost 20,000 personnel in the PS, but which nevertheless does not disappoint.

Reality.

The new allowance was supposed to come into effect on January 1st, but at the moment everything is at a standstill.

This is due to the slow negotiation of the new CCNL and the smoky strategies of the ARAN.

In fact, the agency plays at hiding the cards, as told by some union figures involved, and also the mystery reigns over the distribution of these 90 million First Aid allowances.

Despite what has been announced, in fact, it is not yet specified how the distribution will take place and, therefore, what are the real funds destined for the sector. At that point there will then be discussions on the distribution relationships between the different profiles involved in the PS (OSS, Nurses, TSRM etc).

As often happened, therefore, the glorious announcement was followed by a lukewarm uncertainty, like the specter of mockery that hovers in the background.