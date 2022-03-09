New fitness areas, play areas and fountains installed in the first section of the Parco del mare

The two new fitness areas will be built near the green area of ​​the moped parking lot and the paddle courts to complete the works of section 1 of the Parco del mare – Lungomare Tintori. The new fitness areas will also be joined by the new play areas and fountains, which will be built in the green area in front of the “Pietro and Marco Arpesella” Gardens, and in the green area between Via I Vitelloni and the area adjacent to the Paddle courts. These works include the replacement of the lawn, laid temporarily last spring to allow tourists and residents the full usability of the spaces of the new promenade without interruptions or inconveniences due to the construction site.

In addition to these important installations, which embellish the urban furnishings and the functionalities of the Parco del mare – characterizing it with new elements linked to ‘sea wellness’ – some works will also be completed in the next few days in Via Paolo e Francesca. Works that include new service networks and a new pavement that will extend from the end of the new moped parking area to Piazzale Kennedy. To allow this intervention, it is necessary to activate a temporary road system that provides for a ban on parking on both sides of Via Paolo and Francesca and a ban on transit – except for residents and emergency vehicles – from the intersection of Viale Beccadelli to Piazzale Kennedy. The works on via Paolo and Francesca will be carried out in two working phases: the first, which will begin in the next few days and will end in mid-April, concerns the area from via I Vitelloni to Piazzale Kennedy; the second, which will start immediately after Easter until May 20, will be concentrated from via I Vitelloni to via Beccadelli. The installations of fitness islands and play areas in section 8 in Miramare will also start shortly.