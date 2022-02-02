New flare-up in prices in January: they rose by 4.8% on an annual basis, top since 1996

MILAN – New flare-up in prices in January, at the top since April 1996 when the lire was turning in the purse. According to preliminary Istat estimates, last month the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), before tobacco, recorded a 1.6% increase on a monthly basis (here the maximum it is even in 1983) and 4.8% on an annual basis, a sharp acceleration from + 3.9% the previous month. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 5.3% on an annual basis (from + 4.2% in December).

To explain the flare-up in the Nic index there is once again the sector of Energy goods regulated, with an annual growth never recorded (+ 38.6%), but “growing inflationary tensions are also manifested in other product sectors. Nonetheless – comments the Institute. the core component, net of energy and fresh food confirms the December figure thanks also to the slowdown in the prices of transport services, whose trend trends are still conditioned by the mobility restrictions due to the pandemic “. The so-called core inflation, calculated net of energy and fresh food, remains stable at + 1.5%, while that net of energy goods alone accelerates from + 1.6% to + 1.8%.

Among the other components of expenditure, the increase in prices is due “to a lesser extent to the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from + 22.0% to + 23.1%), Food goodsboth processed (from + 2.0% to + 2.4%) and unprocessed (from + 3.6% to + 5.4%) and those of Recreational services, cultural and personal care (from + 2.3% to + 3.5%); on the other hand, the slowdown in the prices of transport services (from + 3.6% to + 1.4%) should be noted “.

In acceleration there is also the “shopping cart”, i.e. the prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 2.4% in December to + 3.2%) and those of high-frequency purchasing products (from + 4.0% to + 4.3%). The inflation acquired for 2022, or the growth in prices that would be recorded if in the next months of the year the cyclical variation were to zero, has already reached 3.4%, from the + 1.8% that we had inherited from 2021 : further demonstration of the blaze of the first month of the year that puts even more doubt on the fact that it is “temporary”.

“A stratospheric and disastrous rise! This is a Caporetto for the pockets of families. From June to January, in just 7 months, inflation went from + 1.3% to +4.8, 3.7 times in more, and this is due to the rise in the prices of energy goods, without which inflation today would be equal to only 1.8% “, comments Maddimo Dona, president of the National Consumers Union. “A catastrophe that will slow down the recovery underway, due to lower consumption, which is essential to cope with the surge in prices”. The bill in the pocket of families for a couple with two children is an increase in the cost of living of 1,715 euros on an annual basis, divided between 840 only for housing, water and electricity, 416 euros for transport. It becomes 1,611 euros for a couple with a child and “but the record belongs to couples without children under 35 who, by spending more than those with children for the care of the house, have an annual increase of 1,783 euros”.

Istat, the basket of prices marked by Covid: among the usual purchases there are chairs for the PC, tampons and oximeter 02 February 2022





Price data is carefully observed throughout theEurozone, on the eve of the ECB meeting that must face the pressures to intervene and extinguish this flare-up, the prospect of a Fed that has set in motion in this direction and on the other side must remain cautious in order not to frustrate the markets and the economic recovery . It was from Eurostat that the communication of an acceleration in prices also arrived at the level of the single currency area: + 5.1% on an annual basis in January, an acceleration compared to the + 5% recorded in December. Also in this case there is the energy behind the increases: according to provisional data it should record the highest annual rate in January (28.6%, compared to 25.9% in December), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (3.6%, compared to 3.2% in December), services (2.4%, stable compared to December) and industrial goods excluding energy (2.3%, compared to 2.9% of December). If we take the trend of the HICP index in Italy, the one harmonized with other European countries and which therefore flows into Eurostat statistics, the figure increases by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 5.3% on an annual basis (from + 4.2% in December): we are therefore slightly above the average for the area, while previously Italy was below.

Both data, both the Italian and the Eurozone ones, are higher than the expectations of the analysts of Unicredit, which in the morning forecast a slight slowdown in the Eurozone (from 5 to 4.8%) due to the disappearance of a comparison effect linked to the different VAT in Germany, and progress for Italy but limited to 4.4% annual and 1.2% monthly. Even according to the average expectation of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg the result of the Eurozone is surprising: the expectation was at 4.4% and – says the financial agency – the actual figure further tests the wait-and-see position of the ECB.

Returning to Italy, the note from Istat traces the trend in prices over the last twenty years, given that on January 1, 2002, the euro entered into circulation in eleven countries. If we take the national index of consumer prices gross of tobaccos, last January it showed a growth of 40.4% compared to the average of 2001. The most growth was alcoholic beverages and tobaccos (+ 91.9%) , due in particular to Tobacco (+ 115.1%), and the spending divisions that include energy products, such as Housing, water, electricity and fuels (+ 86.3%) and Transportation (+ 59.3%) . “The prices of health services and health costs have grown less in the last twenty years (+ 7.5%), while those of Communications are even down (-51.4%) which have been affected by the strong technological evolution of the sector, with particular reference to goods, and the progressive expansion of the competitive characteristics of the market with particular reference to services relating to this product sector “.

At the level of comparison between countries, the impression that Istat traces is that the euro has had a shield effect on price growth, which is in fact more sustained in countries belonging to the Union but outside the single currency.