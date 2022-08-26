New flights and airlines will operate from El Salvador

Two companies that offer low-cost flights will start operating new air routes from the international airport in Comalapa.

Starting next month, salvadorans will have more options to travel, either to new destinations or on other airlines.

The companies Arajet, from the Dominican Republic, and Frontier, from the United States, have announced the start of their operations from September, as well as the new air routes they will offer, respectively.

The Dominican airline reported at the beginning of August that it will begin operations in El Salvador as of September 17 and will offer two weekly flights (Wednesday and Saturday) direct to Santo Domingo, the capital. With ticket prices starting at $55 one way and $149 roundtrip, the company promises to deliver on its low-cost offering.

Likewise, the American company recently announced that it will have new flights to El Salvador from Atlanta, United States. According to a publication by the Univisión network, the flight to San Salvador will depart twice a week starting on November 6; and tickets would cost less than $100.

Arajet will start operations with five new aircraft, Boeing 737 Max-800.

The president of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (Cepa), Federico Anliker, reaffirmed this Thursday that Arajet would start operations the other month and that Frontier will start with new routes.

“We are going to start operating not only new routes, but new airlines. New routes with the airline @FlyFrontier,” said the official, who added that there is a commitment to promote free competition and open skies.

The official explained that Arajet already has 5 Boeing 737 max aircraft ready with which it will start operations and that for the next year they plan to have 20 planes to travel to 20 different destinations.

In the case of Frontier, which already has direct flights to Orlando, Florida, it will add the Atlanta route before the end of the year. “It is an important route and is widely used by Salvadorans,” added the official.

Meeting with senior executives of Avianca

Anliker also explained, during a television interview Face to Face, that he met on Wednesday with senior Avianca executives, including the airline’s CEO Adrián Neuhauser, with whom they discussed the operations center in El Salvador.

“They reaffirmed reinforcing operations in El Salvador as it is Avianca’s most important hub outside of Colombia. The hub is maintained and that is important and what we reaffirm is to maintain and strengthen the hub in El Salvador,” said the president of Cepa.

Anliker added that Avianca expressed its plans for next year to expand flight frequencies and operate new routes, which he detailed.

He also mentioned that they seek to expand the parking lot of the El Salvador airport to give spaces to more than 1,000 additional cars, due to the increase in passengers, since until this August 24 they already have 2.5 million passengers.