new flow reaches the sea, the two lava deltas have merged and now measure 40 hectares [FOTO e VIDEO]

The air quality in the municipalities near the La Palma volcano continues to be “unfavorable”Even today, which is why the suspension of the activity in the schools of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, Tijarafe and Puntagorda is maintained.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded a dozen earthquakes on the island during the early morning, most of them with epicenter in Villa de Mazo and Fuencaliente de La Palma.

A new lava flow of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has reached the sea: it is the third to reach the ocean after another lava flow drained off the coast last week in the beach area of Los Guirres And after the first streak formed in the first weeks of the eruption.

The Special Civil Protection and Rescue Plan for the Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) has made it known that the lava continues to advance on the existing lava flows.

The lava deltas have practically merged and now reach 40.90 hectares, while the area affected by the volcanic eruption now amounts to 1,019.79 hectares, with a maximum width between the streams of 3,100 meters.

