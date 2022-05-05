New Ford Ad Blatantly Mocks Elon Musk

gif : Ford Motor Company / YouTube

Ford Motor Company has just 2.5% of the US electric vehicle market. But if a new announcement from the automaker is any indication, Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be on the lookout, because Detroit is looking for him. . Ford has a new ad poking fun at the notoriously sensitive billionaire, albeit without explicitly naming Musk. And America’s richest oligarch will probably see it as a crossfire.

“Right now, it might seem like the only people that matter are the loudest ones,” says the narrator over footage of a hand scrolling on a smartphone in the new ford advertisement.

“Those who want to shoot things down and then fly around in their personal spaceships when the going gets tough,” the narrator continues. “But we have 182,000 people and they are building.”

The new advertisement, first seen by the magazine Ad-AgeIs available in Youtube, but will make his television debut during the Kentucky Derby. And it’s a fascinating attempt to reach middle-class Americans who may be fed up with the whiny, bossy attitude Musk has so often displayed on Twitter, a platform he’s trying to buy for $44 billion.

SpaceX co-founder Musk has previously said he’d like to die on Mars, though it seems likely he’d have to bring some indentured servants for that to happen, servants who would obviously die with him. But like many of the unkept promises of Musk for the future, it seems unlikely that he will go to Mars anytime soon.

The new ad clearly wants to highlight Ford workers, but it also does so as a way to contrast the way workers are treated at Musk’s companies. Tesla, who has approximately the 53% of the electric vehicle market in the US, is a non-union shop that has an impressive history of workplace abuse.

The announcement also notes that Ford builds more vehicles in the US than other automakers, likely another blow to Tesla, which recently opened a huge factory in China.

What will Musk tweet in response to this announcement? Something incredibly bland or wildly inappropriate: the billionaire’s only two speeds in Twitter conversations.

Which means we can expect Musk to say something like “Ford? Plus how boring!” or compare the people who work at Ford to Adolf Hitler, as he did to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February. There is no middle ground with Musk.