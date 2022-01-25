New Ford Bronco Raptor: no compromise for the 400 hp off-road vehicle

Ford has removed the veils on the most extreme version of its off-road vehicle, which earns 400 hp and sophisticated mechanics

After the F-150 pick-up from the Ford Performance department comes the new Bronco Raptor, the most extreme version of the off-road vehicle now in its sixth generation. In the United States, the Bronco Raptor will be available for order from March at an undisclosed list price, while the first deliveries are expected in the summer. In Italy it will not be available in the official Ford network. In spite of the rumors that bet on the adoption of the V8, under the hood of Bronco Raptor there is the V6 3.0 Ecoboost with over 400 HP, enough to make it the most powerful ever produced.

New Ford Bronco Raptor, features – The measurements of the Bronco Raptor, 4,850 mm long, 1,976 mm high and 2,176 mm wide, are influenced by the adaptation work carried out by Ford Performance. Compared to the other versions, the height from the ground has been increased by 122 mm, while the wider track of 218 mm make the whole very impressive. The 50% increase in chassis torsional stiffness is accompanied by the stiffening of the electronically controlled suspension, updated with specific arms to increase its travel. Even the standard axles have been replaced with the sporty Dana 44 and Dana 50, already used in competitions. New bumpers and protective plates complete a design openly inspired by competition vehicles in the Ultra4 Racing category, together with specific 17 “wheels fitted with 37” BFGoodrich tires.

Ford Bronco Raptor: exterior and interior – In addition to the increase in stature, Bronco Raptor stands out for the front grille with the Ford logo instead of that of the model present on the standard version. Remaining on the front we find unprecedented LED optical groups, above the new bumper that incorporates air intakes and fog lights showing the metal plate at the bottom. The bodywork, customizable with some graphics, is available in Hot Pepper Red Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Cyber ​​Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Oxford White colors. The Code Orange color is available exclusively for this version. It is possible to remove doors and roof panels from the bodywork, freeing up access to the passenger compartment entirely covered with easily washable materials. The seats are in Black Onyx leather finished with Code Orange inserts, echoed in the door panels, dashboard and central tunnel. The horizontally developed dashboard houses the 12-inch digital instrument panel, as well as the central Ford Sync4 infotainment display, which can be managed from the 12-inch touch monitor or voice commands. The Adas list includes adaptive cruise control and 360 ° camera, while the Bang & Olufsen 10-way audio system is available on request.

Ford Bronco Raptor: engine and traction – Under the hood we find the V6 3.0 Ecoboost engine of over 400 hp, combined with the Selectshift automatic transmission with 10 specific ratios. Ford hasn’t released any other technical data on the engine or performance, but the number of HP is enough to make it the most powerful ever. Other updates concerned the four-wheel drive system, chaired by the GOAT system, which includes seven driving modes. These affect power delivery, steering responsiveness and suspension stiffness. Furthermore, the driver can also choose the tone of the exhausts that is most suited to the context he is facing, choosing from the Normal, Sport, Quiet and Baja configurations.

January 25 – 5:38 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link