New Ford Mondeo 2022, info and photos

There is still a thick aura of mystery about the new Ford Mondeo, or in any case on the heir of the sedan arriving in 2022.

If initially it was thought that the model would be replaced by the crossover Evos, there is now a partial back-front on the issue.

In fact, it could be that the Evos SUV is destined only for the Chinese market and that the new Ford Mondeo can arrive in Europe with sedan appearance, albeit with a raised trim.

The images used in the article are unofficial renderings taken from the YouTube channel video OnlyNewCars.

The new Ford Mondeo has been immortalized again heavily disguised in the last weeks. The presentation of the new model will not take place before the spring of 2022, with sales starting in late summer.

The photos of the forklifts still in test set-up are visible at the link of the Spanish site Motor.es:

FORD MONDEO 2022, SPY PHOTOS

The new Ford Mondeo will be around 480 cm long. The appearance should be a mixture of sedan sedan and crossover, with raised trim. The eye-catching grille will dominate the front with references to that seen on the Ford Mustang Mach-e. On the sides full LED headlights.

Inside we will have a lot of technology with digital instrumentation and a large display for the infotainment system. The alloy wheels could be between 17 and 20 inches in size.

At the level of engines on the new Ford Mondeo there is another big question mark. From the spy photos you can see two exhaust terminals, a sign that there will still be traditional endothermic engines.

There may be the version full hybrid of the Kuga with the 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle. In parallel it could also arrive the plug-in hybrid 225 HP with batteries brought to 16-17 kWh for an electric range of about 70 km. A rechargeable hybrid of about 300-320 hp is also plausible.

Like attack version we could have a mild hybrid petrol from about 160-180 hp. We will probably not have diesel engines on the new Ford Mondeo. Price indicative of attack from about 33-35 thousand euros. We will keep you updated on future developments of the model. Follow us for more information.