New form of hepatitis in children, here’s what we know

According to the World Health Organization

more research is needed to “determine the aetiology of these cases to guide further clinical and public health actions. Any epidemiological links between the cases could provide clues to trace the origin of the disease. The temporal and geographic information of the cases, as well. like their contacts, they should be screened for potential risk factors. “

What do we know

– The identified cases present severe acute liver inflammation, often presenting with jaundice, sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms including vomiting as the main feature, as the ECDC report points out. The UK health authorities who are dealing with the 108 cases registered in their territory claim that the infectious cause appears to be the most likely. This is because 77% of children have tested positive for a form of adenovirus, a family of common viruses that predominantly cause simple colds.

Reports in the United States

– A few days after the British alarm, nine cases were recorded in Alabama in children between one and six years old who then also tested positive for adenovirus. Two of them underwent a liver transplant.

Lockdown hypothesis

– On April 15, a group of researchers published a first report on hepatitis clusters in the United Kingdom in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance. “At the moment – they write – the main hypotheses are centered on adenovirus, or a new variant with a distinct clinical syndrome or a variant that circulates regularly that has a more serious impact on younger children who are immunologically naïve”, that is, with few or no exposures. to external pathogens. “The latter scenario could be the result of reduced sociability during the COVID-19 pandemic.” It is evident that this is still only a hypothesis, given that other infectious causes are also being studied. At the same time, the researchers recall that none of the children involved had received the Covid vaccine, which therefore cannot be responsible for the hepatitis.

The situation in Italy

– With us “fortunately there is still no such alarm. Cases have been reported in Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, as well as in the United Kingdom. Some have even hesitated in such significant forms as to require liver transplantation. A today we have no evidence that there is a correlation with the new coronavirus “. This was stated on 20 April by Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council, underlining that these cases “testify to the need for efficient epidemiological monitoring systems to intercept the emergencies of communicable diseases. It is an investment that must be implemented in the country”.

The braking of the WHO

– The World Health Organization invites further investigations: “Although some cases have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and / or adenovirus it is necessary to undertake the genetic characterization of the viruses to determine any associations between the cases”. And it “strongly” encourages Member States to identify, investigate and report potential cases. As regards international travel and trade, WHO “does not recommend any restrictions on travel and / or trade with the UK or any other country where cases are identified, based on currently available information”.

