New Fortnite OG map ‘Season 6’, weapon loot pool changes this week

Fortnite OGThe Season 6 version is one of many Chapter 1 maps we’re looking at as part of a weekly update schedule.







The month-long season began in the last era of 2018 with Chapter 1, Season 5 and continues this week by returning to Chapter 1, Season 6. The weekly updates of this season will take a tour of the second half of Season 1, with Updates every Thursday reveal new (old) weapons and vehicles from the past.

Let’s talk about everything new (well, everything old becoming new again) in fortnite OG Week 2 Update.

Fortnite OG map changes for Season 6 update

He fortnite The map is still modeled on the Chapter 1 map, this time around Season 6.

There was only one small change with the Season 6 update. While it doesn’t look any different on the map overview, there are strange things going on in Booty Lake now that it has become a floating island. Whether it will move like it did in the past is another question…

Fortnite OG Weapon Loot Set for Season 6 Update

Image: Epic Games

As Fortnite OG continues its fast-paced season, a second round of weapons have been released for Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 6.

heavy assault rifle

double barrel shotgun

clinger

six shooters

Dynamite

There is also the return of certain equipment:

Grip glove

chiller trap

Port-to-Fortress

Mounted turrets

What has been skipped in Fortnite OG Season 6?

Unfortunately, we also said goodbye to some weapons and loot items from Season 6. Some of the items that have been (re)saved include:

Remote explosives

impulse grenades

smoke grenades

strong port (the smaller version of Port-a-fortress that was dismantled this week)

Fortnite OG Vehicles for Season 6 Update

Image: Epic Games

The Season 6 Vehicles Outside the Vault are:

More vehicles will be added weekly, so we will have to wait another week for the return of the planes.

