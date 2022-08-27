New Fortnite Pay-to-win Emote Makes Players Invisible

Investigate, one of the latest paid emotes added to Fortnite, gives players a huge advantage by making them invisible in-game.

The emote was released on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, as part of Fortnite’s collaboration with Destiny 2. While it looks simple and is arguably the least interesting cosmetic element of the collaboration, it’s secretly reactive to multiple skins.

It was Ariana Grande’s Spacefarer skin that first reacted to the Investigate emote. While the emote didn’t give any benefit to players who used the skin, it did make it look different.

Now it turns out that the new Fortnite pay-to-win emote also makes the Venom skin completely invisible. This can give players a huge advantage in many situations, which is why Epic Games should fix the issue very soon.

Eddie Brock, also known as Venom, can now hide from enemies in plain sight, thanks to the Investigative emote. The invisibility effect only lasts for a few seconds and ends when the emote ends. However, it’s more than enough to confuse enemies.

This emote is especially useful in intense build fights as it allows players to hide in their boxes while being pushed around by enemies.

Like Ariana Grande’s Spacefarer outfit, Eddie Brock has a built-in emote. The emote turns the character into Venom, which is likely the cause of the issue.

The Investigate emote only lasts a few seconds but costs 300 V-Bucks. It’s not very popular, but its covert responsiveness to multiple skins makes it very interesting for gamers.

Epic Games should fix Fortnite’s invisibility issue

Epic Games has already noticed the Ariana Grande Spacefarer issue and more than likely noted what happened with Venom as well. We expect the game developer to quickly fix the Investigate emote to prevent it from causing more issues in the game.

Obviously, the Fortnite pay-to-win emote hasn’t been tested with every skin. That’s why it’s no surprise that skins with built-in emotes react to it.

The next major Fortnite Battle Royale update will be released on Tuesday, August 30. This update will bring many new features and additions to the game, including several bug fixes.

However, players are hoping Epic Games fixes the latest glitch as soon as possible, as it gives those who use the emote a huge advantage over their enemies.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh