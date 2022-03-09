New Franchi stadium, “formal defects” on projects: appeals are starting

Project assigned for the Franchi stadium and are we starting with the process towards the works? Not at all. Already a few hours after the victory of the Arup studio is called into question. One of the representatives of the finalist projects, made by the Populous studio, announced that he will appeal.

According to what he explained to Lady Radio architect Luca Dini, at least two of the eight projects that reached the final would have been excluded for “formal defects”. And so “I have an appointment with the lawyers this morning to decide how to appeal,” he said.

The project of the new Artemio Franchi

The international studio Popoulus, as the architect Dini himself reminded the broadcaster, has already built the Tottenham stadium and is building the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The last word does not therefore seem to have been said about the project for the new Franchi, for which 31 proposals arrived from the architectural firms in September. And the controversy (and maybe other appeals?) Will not end there.

The reaction of the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, came very close: “To the fans, to Fiorentina, to the city, I want to say that administrative disputes will not delay the progress of the planning and execution of the works by even one day. it will not affect the timing “.

The rules relating to projects financed by the NRP, in fact, have more streamlined procedures and should not be stopped as a precaution in the event of appeals. “We had taken into account possible appeals – added Nardella -, also because this was the most difficult and ambitious international competition ever held in Italy in recent years”.

“We are at stake and we will play all the cards to carry out the work, also because we are well advanced: within 59 days we will be delivered the technical and economic feasibility project, which is also necessary to be able to obtain funding from the Ministry of Culture”, he continued. Furthermore, he concluded, “next week, Wednesday, I will see Minister Franceschini. With him I will also take stock of the situation on this project”.