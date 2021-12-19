new free game on PC

The list of free games given away by Epic Games Store in 2021 is extended, with the addition of a new title as part of the celebrations dedicated to the Christmas and winter holidays.

With today, Sunday 19 December 2021, therefore ceases to be available Remnant From The Ashes and instead it becomes possible to redeem a new game at no cost. Specifically, the choice of Epic Games fell on The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, one of the most acclaimed Indies by audiences and critics in recent years. Developed by the team The Astronauts, the title can now be downloaded for free from the pages of the Epic Games Store. Once added to your collection, the game, whose list price is € 19.99, will remain yours forever.

Below, we report the link to take advantage of the promotion, which will remain active until 4:59 pm tomorrow, Monday 20 December:

On the playful front, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter it is structured in one graphic adventure to be experienced firsthand. As easily understood by the title, the player will find himself involved in an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Ethan Carter. To discover the fate of the latter and his family, we will take on the role of the paranormal detective Paul Prospero, in an engaging and atmospheric videogame journey.