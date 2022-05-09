New Full Professor of Medicine at Rovira i Virgili

Ana Megía Colet, specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition.

The Rovira i Virgili Universityfrom Tarragona, has appointed professor of Medicine a Ana Megia Colet with a linked healthcare position as a Specialist Physician in the Joan XXIII University Hospitalin that same Catalan province.

Megia Colet She is Head of Service Endocrinology and Nutrition of Joan XXIII, and president of the Catalan Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SCEN).

Collaborating researcher of Research Group on Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Alterations (Diamet) of the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV)focuses his research on metabolic disorders on the gestational diabetes and the implications for placental metabolism and nutrient management.

Joan XXIII Endocrinology Service

The Service led by Megía Colet has three aspects: healthcare, teacher and researcher.

The assistance activity reaches the attention of inpatient and outpatientboth in outpatient and Day hospital.

In addition, he actively participates in the teaching of undergraduate and graduate students of the URV (Health Sciences and master’s degree) conducting theoretical and practical classes and in the training of resident medical interns (MIR) of the Joan XXIII Hospital, both from its own and other specialties.

It also conducts clinical research and is part of a highly profiled research group. translational.

The Endocrinology service is made up of:

– Ana Megia ColetHead of Service

– Joan VendrellHead of Section

– Immaculate Simon Muelateacher tutor

– Laia Martinez, Theodora Michalopoulou, Silvia Naf Cortes, Immaculate Simon Y Esther Solanoas area specialists

– Carmen Marti Y Alba Guaschdietitians

– Joana Massoni Y Montserrat Cedonurse educators

– Maria Theresa Huguetpodiatrist

Lines of investigation

The doctors of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Section are part of the research group Diabetes mellitus and related metabolic diseases of the IISPV Diamet-Research Group in Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Alterations-Nutrition and Metabolism-Research groups-IISPV that lead Joan Vendrell Y Sonia Fernandez-Veledo and are part of Cyberdem .

The main lines of research of the Endocrinology and Nutrition section are:

– Role of stem cells derived from adipose tissue in the plasticity of adipose tissue

– Adipose tissue as a connecting link metabolism and immunity

– Inflammation and the microbial signature of adipose tissue

– Metabolic alterations in the gestational diabetes: implications of placental metabolism and nutrient management

– Search for molecular markers among obesity and cancer

– Biomarkers of subclinical atherosclerosis in type 1 diabetes