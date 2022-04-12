Games

New game coming to Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month

If you thought they were going to stop getting good games to Xbox Game Pass for a while to give you a break and finish all the pending, I’m sorry but you were wrong. And it is that both Microsoft and the different studios around the world are interested in continuing to promote the service with more proposals, the return of some that left and much more to come.

Today it is the turn of Unsouled, a new game in two dimensions which will arrive at the end of this month. It is a game that is currently in Xbox Game Preview, so we can expect that it has received a lot of feedback from users.

Unsouled is coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Unsouled is developed by a Chinese developer named Jin Sub Jung. thanks to the program [email protected] we can enjoy the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series. While it arrives or not, you can try it in Game Preview since it has a free trial.

Take on the role of the Fallen Prince in Unsouled, a stylish and fast-paced 2D action RPG. He fights his way through interactive environments and adrenaline-pumping encounters as you unravel the mysteries behind this world filled with the undead.

Source link

