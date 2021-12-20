new game in 2022, “will be more gay” according to the developers – Nerd4.life

Through their Twitter profile, the developers of Backbone – post-noir police adventure – have revealed that the saga will receive a new game in 2022. What do we know? “It will be more gay,” the developers said.

Precisely, as you can see below, the Backbone team wrote: “We can’t tell you if this is a sequel, a prequel or a driving game for now. But know that it will be more gay.” Below we see a video showing a snowy city setting. The short teaser ends with the words “new Backbone game coming in 2022”.

For the moment we have no other information. This is a classic announcement teaser of a project that still has months and months of development ahead of it. The lack of a more specific release period makes us think that the Backbone developers themselves aren’t sure when the game will be ready.

Backbone was released in June 2021 on PC and October 2021 on consoles. The game takes us to a dystopian Vancouver (Canada), populated by anthropomorphic animal creatures. The story follows a private detective – Howard Lotor – who looks like a raccoon. The protagonist must investigate a series of mysteries in the city.