New games coming to Apple Arcade in January

January arrived and from Apple they announced the arrival of new titles to apple arcade. The bitten apple company detailed the four games that will arrive during these weeks on the platform.

The releases start this Friday with episode XOXO. This new game brings the romance and drama of Episode: Choose Your Story to Arcade subscribers, while also delivering a premium, curated and optimized Episode experience.

Developed by Pocket Gems’ Episode Interactive Studio, episode XOXO is an interactive storytelling game that features stories where players choose their own destiny, living their stories with love, romance, adventure and drama.

The game will launch with five original stories -Little Star, The Royal Bachelor, No Time For Love, The Secret He Keeps and Road To Wonderland-, with plans to add more stories in future updates.

On January 13 it arrives on the platform illustrateda creative game that combine puzzles and word games. Each game begins with an illustration rendered as an initial concept sketch, along with the hidden words of the artist’s story behind his artwork.

Then, on Friday, January 20, up Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from GAME FREAK inc., the creator of the series pokemon rpg. This game is a dizzying mix of solitaire and horse racing.

Finally, on January 27 it will arrive on the platform Squiggle Dropa clever puzzle game physics-based game in which users solve puzzles and remove obstacles by drawing a single shape.

Other titles also getting new content this month include LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Zookeeper World, WHAT THE GOLF?, Subway Surfers Tag, Warped Kart Racers and more.