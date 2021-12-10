new games, trailers, gameplay and all announcements

There long night of The Game Awards it opened with a thirty-minute pre-show that reserved some interesting announcements (such as the release date of Tunic) but it is obviously the main show that reserves many surprises, three hours of dense event and full of news.

We start with the gameplay of Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2, the Ninja Theory game seems to be in great shape judging from the video, a video that, we bet, will make a lot of talk on social networks in the next few hours. It continues with the trailer for Star Wars Eclipse of Quantic Dream, the studio of Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and Detroit faces the world of Star Wars as emerged from a rumor in recent months.

Absolute surprise from Remedy with Sam Lake announcing Alan Wake 2, unfortunately, however, there will be a wait until 2023 to return to play the role of the writer. WB Games launches the attack with the game of Wonder Woman, space also for Guerrilla Games and the new gameplay trailer of Horizon Forbidden West, without forgetting the announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Intergrade on PC, exclusively at the Epic Games Store.

The father of Silent Hill and Siren is back with Slitterhead, a horror game yet to be discovered and as promised, a trailer for The Lord of the Rings Gollum has also arrived. Among the new announcements, Somerville and Nightingale, two still mysterious projects …. to report the return of Sonic with the trailer for Sonic Frontiers and a new video of the film Sonic 2 coming out next year.

Trailer also for Cuphead The Delicious Last Course, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League And Forspoken, with the latter earning a confirmed release date for May 2022. Space also for Saints Row, DokeV, Dune Spice Wars and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 2, they return to show themselves too A Plague Tale Requiem, Steelrising and CrossfireX, and Telltale Games has announced Star Trek Resurgence.

We are approaching the final stages of the show with a new trailer of Elden Ring, a video of The Matrix Awakens (experience now available for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) and finally the proclamation of the best game of 2021: It Takes Two. Metroid Prime wins Best Action Adventure award, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wins Best Narrative, Returnal is the best action game while Kena Bridge of Spirits was awarded the best independent game of 2021.