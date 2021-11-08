new gaming communities after Telegram? – Multiplayer.it

Whatsapp will soon see the arrival of Community, and video game enthusiasts look at this feature with great interest: it could lead to the birth of gaming community like those of Telegram.

Telegram has gained 70 million new users thanks to the blackout of WhatsApp and Facebook, and it is clear that Half wants to avoid further bleeding: hence the idea of ​​enriching the range of options available to those who use the instant messaging app.

To reveal the probable debut of the Communities were some rather important leaks, which indicate the possibility of creating for these structures groups within groups in a way quite similar to the channels of Discord.

Admins will be able to bring new users into the Communities via an invitation link, which once accepted will allow them to write to other members. To distinguish communities from simple groups will be used different icons, the same ones we saw activated briefly (by mistake) in October.

At the moment, however, there is still no official announcement, much less one date for the debut of the new WhatsApp feature, clearly designed to catch up in terms of functionality compared to competitors.