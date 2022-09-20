New Gedeme online store increases e-commerce services in the country › Cuba › Granma

This Monday the service of the new virtual store of the Industrial Company for Informatics, Communications and Electronics (Gedeme) began, in collaboration with the Xetid Company and its EnZona platform, with which the offers of electronic commerce in the country in national currency.

Available on the website https://gedeme.enzona.net/, this digital space has seven categories, including information technology, lighting, electronics, furniture, telecommunications and others.

From the entity’s Twitter profile, they clarified that, so far, the service is only for the capital of the country and does not have home delivery, so the products -which will be put on sale in stages- must Pick up at Callejón de Andrade and Prensa Latina km 1½, Toledo, Marianao.

The information that the client provides for registration in EnZona -contained in the Terms and Conditions- is transmitted under a secure connection that guarantees confidentiality and is only used for authentication on the site and personalization of the service that includes updating about of special offers.

Electronic commerce is, together with electronic government, a fundamental area that contemplates the policy of computerization of society and the path towards digital transformation, hence the need to bring the services provided by Cuban companies to the population in a simple way. and safe.