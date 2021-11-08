New generation TV-Decoder bonus: here’s what it is and how to request it. DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE

It is possible to request the New generation TV-Decoder bonus: facilitation for the purchase of TVs and decoders suitable for the reception of TV programs with the new broadcasting standards (DVBT-2 / HEVC). The measure can be combined with the TV scrapping bonus.

What is the Bonus TV – Decoder

The Bonus TV – Decoder, with value up to 30 euros, is a subsidy for the purchase of TVs and decoders suitable for the reception of television programs with the new broadcasting standards (DVBT-2 / HEVC) which will become operational from 2022, as well as for the purchase of decoders for satellite reception .

The Bonus TV – Decoder is available until 31 December 2022 or when the allocated resources have been used up.

Who is it for?

The TV – Decoder Bonus is reserved for families with ISEE up to 20 thousand euros.

Resources

The overall allocation envisaged for the single fund for the TV scrapping bonus and TV – decoder Bonus is approximately € 250 million.

How does it work

For citizens

HOW TO ACCESS THE BONUS FOR CITIZENS

The bonus is paid in the form of a discount applied by the seller on the price of the purchased product. To get the discount, citizens must submit a request to the seller to purchase a TV or decoder benefiting from the bonus. To this end, they must declare that they are resident in Italy and belong to an ISEE family unit that does not exceed € 20,000 and that other members of the same unit have not already benefited from the bonus. The data collected will be processed in accordance with the privacy legislation (EU Regulation 2016/679 and Legislative Decree 196/2003 and sm)

To verify that a TV or a decoder are among the products for which it is possible to take advantage of the bonus, a list of “suitable” products is available to citizens at https://bonustv-decoder.mise.gov.it/prodotti_idonei .

For sellers

REGISTRATION OF SELLERS

Sellers operating in Italy, including those of electronic commerce, who intend to join the initiative, must register on the telematic platform made available by the Revenue Agency, as also indicated in the User Guide of the “Bonus TV” application (pdf) which provides detailed instructions on the procedures to be followed for the sale of products that are eligible for the bonus. The data collected will be processed in accordance with the privacy legislation (EU Regulation 2016/679 and Legislative Decree 196/2003 and sm)

FOREIGN SELLERS REGISTRATION (EU)

For sellers operating in European Union countries other than Italy who must register on the portal at the web address: bonustv-decoder.mise.gov.it/register/venditore_estero, the procedure indicated in the attached document (pdf) is envisaged.

The Italian and foreign sellers, in collecting the data necessary for the sale of TVs and decoders with the discount, undertake not to use such data for purposes other than those related to the payment of the bonus and are required to process the personal data collected in compliance with the Italian and Euronitarian regulations in force.

For producers

REGISTRATION OF PRODUCTS

For the entire duration of the procedure, the producers of TVs and decoders for which it is possible to take advantage of the bonus must communicate to the Ministry, under their own responsibility, the products with the technical characteristics required by the Decree of 18 October 2019.

Product registration must be done through the bonustv-decoder.mise.gov.it portal where an email address is also available (producers.bonustv-decoder@mise.gov.it) for any requests for clarification relating to this phase of registration.

PROCEDURE FOR VERIFYING THE COMPLIANCE OF PRODUCTS (TV AND DECODER) WITH THE TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS PROVIDED FOR BY THE INTERMINISTRIAL DECREE 18 OCTOBER 2019

Regulations



Information

Information and clarifications are provided in the Answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section.

In case of problems during the registration phase by the SELLERS for telematic services or access to the reserved area, for the subsequent use of the functionality, it is possible to resort to the assistance channels indicated at https://telematici.agenziaentrate.gov .it / Main / Assistance.jsp

In case of problems during the registration of the PRODUCTS, it is possible to send a request for assistance to the e-mail address producers.bonustv-decoder@mise.gov.it

Documents

Dealer list (pdf). The list will be periodically updated with new members.

For more information

